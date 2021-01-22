Oklahoma City police investigating robbery at restaurant

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Oklahoma City police investigators are searching for a man who may have information about a robbery at a local restaurant.

On Thursday, the Oklahoma City Police Department released photos of a man they would like to speak with in regards to a recent robbery that occurred at a restaurant in the 3300 block of N.W. Expressway.

Officials say the alleged suspect was seen getting into a blue or silver SUV.

If you have any information on the case, call CrimeStoppers at (405) 235-7300.

