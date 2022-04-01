OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Oklahoma City police are investigating a homicide, the second to occur in the city on Friday.

An Oklahoma City Police Department official confirmed that another homicide is being investigated.

This homicide occurred in the 300 block of SW 23rd Street just after 5 p.m., according to an OKCPD spokesman.

Police responded to a disturbance call.

The victim was transported to a hospital following an altercation, and was pronounced dead at the hospital, the spokesman said.

“It appears an assault of some kind took place,” the spokesman said.

Police are attempting to identify the suspect and gather information.

The SW 23rd Street homicide is currently not believed to be connected to a homicide that occurred earlier Friday at SW 93rd and Western. The suspect intentionally ran over the victim in that homicide.