OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – A person was shot in Oklahoma City, and police are working to determine if a second person was shot as well.

The shooting occurred at around 11 p.m. Thursday in the area of 125th and North Pennsylvania.

An Oklahoma City Police Department official confirmed that one person was shot.

Police radio traffic mentioned a second victim, but police have not confirmed that a second person was shot.

This is a developing situation.