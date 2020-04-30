Oklahoma City police investigating shooting near hotel

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Oklahoma City police are asking for the public’s help identifying a man who they believe is connected to a shooting.

Officials are investigating a shooting that occurred at a hotel near I-40 and Meridian on Wednesday morning.

Authorities released surveillance photos of a man who they would like to speak with in connection with the shooting.

The man is described as a black male, standing 5’11” tall, and weighing 185 to 190 pounds. He was wearing blue jeans and a black #35 Oklahoma City Thunder shirt with blue lettering.

He was seen getting into a silver or gray Ford Crown Victoria with front end damage.

If you have any information on the crime, call CrimeStoppers at (405) 235-7300.