UPDATE: 1 victim dead, 1 in critical condition following shooting in Oklahoma City neighborhood

Local

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Oklahoma City police are investigating a double shooting in the city’s northeast side.

UPDATE: One victim has died and a second victim is in critical condition after a shooting in Northeast Oklahoma City.

Oklahoma City Police Department officials confirmed to KFOR that of the two people shot, one died and the other is in critical condition at a hospital.

Officers were called Tuesday afternoon to the area of Northeast 35th and Lindsay. A shooting victim was found at that location.

A second shooting victim was found nearby at Northeast 36th and Kelley.

Both victims were transported to a hospital, but one did not survive. Information on which victim died was not provided. The names and genders of the victims has also not been provided.

Police officials have not commented on whether a suspect has been identified or captured.

Original Story

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Two people were shot in Northeast Oklahoma City Tuesday afternoon.

Oklahoma City Police Department officers were called to the area of Northeast 35th and Lindsay following the shooting.

Both shooting victims have been transported to a local hospital. No information is available on the severity of their injuries.

One victim was found at Northeast 35th and Lindsay and the other at Northeast 36th and Kelley. Police Department officials ask that community members avoid those areas for the time being.

Information has not been provided on whether a suspect has been identified or captured.

This is a developing situation. More information will be provided as it becomes available.

