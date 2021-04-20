UPDATE: 1 victim dead, 1 in critical condition following shooting in Oklahoma City neighborhood

Oklahoma City police are investigating a double shooting in the city’s northeast side.

UPDATE: One victim has died and a second victim is in critical condition after a shooting in Northeast Oklahoma City.

Oklahoma City Police Department officials confirmed to KFOR that of the two people shot, one died and the other is in critical condition at a hospital.

Officers were called Tuesday afternoon to the area of Northeast 35th and Lindsay. A shooting victim was found at that location.

A second shooting victim was found nearby at Northeast 36th and Kelley.

Both victims were transported to a hospital, but one did not survive. Information on which victim died was not provided. The names and genders of the victims has also not been provided.

Police officials have not commented on whether a suspect has been identified or captured.

Original Story

This is a developing situation. More information will be provided as it becomes available.

Officers working shooting in NE OKC. Two people shot, one found at NE 35th & Lindsay the second at NE 36th & Kelley. Please avoid area. pic.twitter.com/Gdxp8YwYvg — Oklahoma City Police (@OKCPD) April 20, 2021