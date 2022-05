OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Oklahoma City police are investigating a reported shooting in the area of Northwest 6th Street.

Police and an ambulance were called to an an apartment complex in the 7500 block of NW 6th Street.

A person was injured in a shooting at an apartment complex on NW 6th Street. Image KFOR

The ambulance transported one person to a hospital.

No details regarding the shooting or the severity of the person’s injuries have been provided.

This is a developing situation. More information will be provided once available.