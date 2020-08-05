Oklahoma City police investigating shooting

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Authorities are asking for the public’s help identifying a man wanted for questioning regarding a shooting.
On Wednesday, officials with the Oklahoma City Police Department released a photo of a man wanted for questioning in connection to a shooting at a home near Western and Hefner.
Investigators say he left the scene in a black four-door vehicle.
If you have any information on the case, call CrimeStoppers at (405) 235-7300.
