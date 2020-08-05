Oklahoma City police investigating shooting

Local

by:

Posted: / Updated:

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Authorities are asking for the public’s help identifying a man wanted for questioning regarding a shooting.

On Wednesday, officials with the Oklahoma City Police Department released a photo of a man wanted for questioning in connection to a shooting at a home near Western and Hefner.

Investigators say he left the scene in a black four-door vehicle.

If you have any information on the case, call CrimeStoppers at (405) 235-7300.

LATEST STORIES:

Share this story

Latest News

More News

National News

More National

Washington D.C.

More Washington DC

Your Local Election HQ

More Your Local Election HQ

Latest News

More News

Popular

KFOR Podcasts

More Podcasts

Follow @KFOR on Twitter