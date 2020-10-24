Oklahoma City police investigating suspected murder-suicide; man allegedly shot, killed wife then shot himself

Oklahoma City police at the scene of a murder-suicide in which a man killed his wife and then killed himself.

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Oklahoma City police are investigating a suspected murder-suicide in which a man shot and killed his wife and then turned the gun on himself.

Officers responded to a residence in the 4000 block of Cherry Hill Lane near Northwest 122nd and Lake Hefner Parkway, Friday evening, after a dispatcher received a 911 call from a man who said he shot his wife and was going to kill himself, according to an Oklahoma City Police Department official.

Police arrived at the residence and attempted to communicate with the man, but he shot himself before they could negotiate with him, an official said.

Officers entered the residence and found two people deceased. No one else was inside the residence.

Police are are still investigating the suspected murder-suicide and working to notify the next of kin. The names of the deceased are not being provided at this time.

LATEST HEADLINES: