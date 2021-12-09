Oklahoma City police investigating suspicious death, homicide unit brought in

CORRECTION: It was previously reported that the scene is on Fairfield Avenue. It’s actually Fairhill Avenue.

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Oklahoma City police are investigating what an official described as the suspicious death of a woman.

A person called the Oklahoma City Police Department at around 4 p.m. Thursday, asking that police perform a welfare check at the 13700 block of Fairhill Avenue, near Memorial and Western.

A Police Department official said a woman died at the location and that the death is considered suspicious.

The department’s homicide unit was called to the scene to investigate.

The official said they could not provide details on the cause of the woman’s death.

More information will be provided here on KFOR once it becomes available.

