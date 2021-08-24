Oklahoma City police investigating thefts at fire station

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Authorities with the Oklahoma City Police Department say they are investigating crimes targeting other first responders.

On Tuesday, officials with the Oklahoma City Police Department say they are investigating several thefts targeting the Oklahoma City Fire Department.

The department says several thefts have been reported at a fire station in southeast Oklahoma City.

Now, investigators say they would like to question one man in connection to the crime.

If you have any information, call CrimeStoppers at (405) 235-7300.

