OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Oklahoma City Police Department officials are investigating the death of a toddler.

Police are in the area of South Western Avenue and SW 151st Street in Oklahoma City, near Moore.

Officers were called to a house in that area at around 7:30 p.m. regarding a dead toddler.

The Oklahoma City Police Department’s Crime Scene Unit was called to a local home regarding the death of a toddler.

OKCPD officials confirmed that a child between ages two and three was found dead at the scene.

Crime scene tape was placed around the house, and the Police Department’s Crime Scene Unit was called to the home.

Officials said investigators will be at the scene later into the night, and that further details will be released Wednesday morning.