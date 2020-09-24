Oklahoma City police investigating whether chase suspects are culprits of brutal Norman home invasion

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Oklahoma City police are investigating whether two people arrested following a chase on Wednesday evening are two of the four people suspected of home invasions in Norman, including a home invasion in which an elderly man was beaten.

An Oklahoma City Police Department officer spotted a vehicle at 47th Street and Classen Boulevard that matched the description of the vehicle believed used by the suspects who committed the string of home invasions, according to a Police Department official.

The officer attempted to pull over the vehicle, but the driver took off.

A vehicle chase ensued, but ended at Southwest 59th Street and May Avenue when the passenger jumped out of the vehicle.

Police caught the passenger a block away. The driver went into an apartment, but is now in custody.

OKCPD investigators are talking with Norman police to determine if the two suspects arrested Wednesday are two of the four suspects wanted for the home invasions.

An 81-year-old man was pistol whipped during one of the home invasions that occurred early Monday morning.

KFOR was previously told the home invasions were committed by three suspects. The Oklahoma City officer who provided KFOR information about the chase arrests on Wednesday mentioned four home invasion suspects in Norman.

