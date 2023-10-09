OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Oklahoma City Police responded to a metro hotel Monday morning regarding a barricaded person.

According to police, an officer responded to a hotel near I-40 and Meridian around 3:30 a.m. on Monday after receiving a call about a person wanting to harm themselves.

Upon arrival, the officer heard gunshots from inside the room and the person saying they would need to harm themselves and someone else in order to get out of the situation followed by more gunshots.

Police believe this could be a possible suspect from a pursuit on Sunday.

No more information is available as the situation is ongoing.