Oklahoma City police issue Amber Alert for missing 1-year-old girl believed taken by noncustodial parent

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – The Oklahoma City Police Department has issued an Amber Alert for a missing one-year-old girl who is believed to have been taken by her mother, a noncustodial parent.
Thirty-year-old Markethia Barber is believed to have abducted her one-year-old daughter, Kay’unikee Peoples, according to Oklahoma City police.
The alleged abduction occurred at Woodson Park at Southwest 36th Street and May Avenue.
Kay’unikee is described as Black, as wearing a maroon, spaghetti-strap dress and as having her hair in a ponytail.
Barber is described as Black and as wearing a khaki shirt and blue jeans.
Barber is believed to be driving a white 2013-2015 Pontiac with four doors and dark tinted windows.
If you know of their whereabouts, please immediately call 911 or Oklahoma City police at (405) 231-2121.