Oklahoma City police issue Amber Alert for missing 1-year-old girl believed taken by noncustodial parent

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – The Oklahoma City Police Department has issued an Amber Alert for a missing one-year-old girl who is believed to have been taken by her mother, a noncustodial parent.

Thirty-year-old Markethia Barber is believed to have abducted her one-year-old daughter, Kay’unikee Peoples, according to Oklahoma City police.

The alleged abduction occurred at Woodson Park at Southwest 36th Street and May Avenue.

Kay’unikee Peoples and Markethia Barber

Kay’unikee is described as Black, as wearing a maroon, spaghetti-strap dress and as having her hair in a ponytail.

Barber is described as Black and as wearing a khaki shirt and blue jeans.

Barber is believed to be driving a white 2013-2015 Pontiac with four doors and dark tinted windows.

If you know of their whereabouts, please immediately call 911 or Oklahoma City police at (405) 231-​2121.