Oklahoma City police issue arrest warrant for teen suspect who allegedly participated in armed robbery that ended in accomplice’s death in Bricktown

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – It was late August when gunshots rang out at Harkins Theatres in Bricktown, with a would-be robber shot and killed by his intended victim. Wednesday, an arrest warrant for murder was put out for the man’s alleged accomplice, a 15-year-old.

The events took place on August 23. The Oklahoma County District Court arrest warrant said the teen, along with Travis Prince, and a third person, Heather Said, were settled “into a parking spot west of the theater.”

The trio were in Said’s vehicle when they decided that they were “going to commit an armed robbery.” Said provided Prince her personal firearm, according to the document.

Shortly before 10 p.m., a married couple arrived at the theater and exited their car, heading toward the entrance. Twenty-two-year-old Prince and the 15 year old approached them from behind.

Travis Prince

Prince “produced a firearm, pointed it at the victims and demanded property.”

In fear for his and his wife’s life, the male victim “produced his legally carried firearm and fired it.”

Prince was hit and died at the scene. His 15-year-old accomplice “fled the scene on foot.”

Investigators issued an arrest warrant for the teen after Said identified him.

KFOR doesn’t know if Said will face any charges for her alleged involvement.

A few weeks ago, we learned that a man named Christopher Cooper was the male victim who killed Prince. The Oklahoma City Police Department told KFOR that Cooper had the right to defend his life, but the district attorney will decide if the shooting was justified.