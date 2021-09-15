Oklahoma City police issue warrant for teen suspect who allegedly participated in Bricktown robbery that resulted in death of second suspect

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Oklahoma City police issued an arrest warrant for the teenage suspect believed connected to a Bricktown robbery that ended in a second suspect being killed.

The suspect, a 15-year-old male, is accused of murder and robbery with a firearm, according to the affidavit for the warrant.

The robbery occurred on the night of Monday, Aug. 23. Officers were called to Harkins Theatre regarding a shooting.

A couple was walking in Bricktown when they were approached by a man armed with a gun. The suspect, later identified as Travis Prince, pointed the gun at one of the two people, a man identified as Christopher Cooper, and demanded his belongings, MSgt. Gary Knight told KFOR on Aug. 24.

Cooper, however, also had a gun. He pulled it out and opened fire, killing Prince.

Oklahoma City Police Department investigators probed the events surrounding the shooting. They learned that Prince and two others, including the 15-year-old murder suspect and a female, drove to the Bricktown area to hang out.

“During the time they were in the Bricktown area it was decided they were going to commit an armed robbery,” Detective Monte Stephens said in affidavit.

The female accomplice gave Prince her gun, the affidavit states.

The suspects parked in Harkins’ west parking lot.

Cooper and his companion were walking toward the entrance of the theater when they were approached from behind by Prince and the 15-year-old male, according to the affidavit.

“In fear for his and his wife’s life, the male victim produced his legally carried firearm and fired it towards Travis,” Stephens said.

The 15 year old ran away after Cooper shot Prince.

Detectives interviewed the female accomplice who allegedly provided Prince the gun. She identified the 15-year-old suspect to police.

No information was provided on whether the female accomplice faces charges.