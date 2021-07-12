Oklahoma City police look for new recruits

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – More than two dozen people showed up for a hiring event for the Oklahoma City Police Department this weekend.

Last week, Oklahoma City Police Chief Wade Gourley said the department had as many as 150 positions that needed to be filled.

On Saturday, the department allowed those interested in joining the force to see what it takes to join the men and women in blue.

Hopping a fence while in pursuit on foot, dragging a person to safety, and running up a flight of stairs to get to someone in need are all activities that are part of a days work for an Oklahoma City police officer.

“It’s the obstacle course that we actually do for the test to get into the academy, so we are excited to have folks out here trying it out,” said Sgt. Megan Morgan, with the Oklahoma City Police Department.

Police officials held a hiring even Saturday at their Training Center. With as many as 150 spots currently open on the force, Saturday’s event is important.

“The goal is to get folks that are interested in here, get them to apply and recruit them and hopefully they will be in the next academy,” said Morgan.

Police say close to 30 men and women showed up to run that obstacle course, to get a feel for the process of being one of OKC’s finest.

“I apply in December, so I am trying to do everything I can to better myself, to move forward with the application,” said recruit Jalon Warmsley.

“Definitely a way to get my name put out there, showing up to events, getting familiar with a lot of faces,” said Zakoya Martinez- Flores, a potential cadet.

Potential recruits learned in the classroom but also on the firearms simulator. They got a chance to go on virtual calls or make a virtual traffic stop.

“It gives them the opportunity to make decisions. There are some shoot or don’t shoot situations,” said Morgan.

For the potential recruits, getting used to life as an officer allows them to get a step closer to their goal of earning a badge.

“Definitely giving back to the community which I grew up in, being able to work the neighborhoods that I’ve seen and just give back to the people around me. It’s a great thing to be able to be that person for somebody and to make them feel secure,” said Martinez- Flores.

“I see all the negative comments about it and I know not everybody is like that, so I want to be a part of a good cause,” said Warmsley.

The Oklahoma City Police Department takes those between the ages of 21-years-old and 45-years-old into the academy.

For more information on the next hiring event, or how to actually apply to the academy, visit www.joinokcpd.com