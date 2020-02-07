Oklahoma City police looking for accused burglars

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – The Oklahoma City Police Department is looking for two men accused of burglarizing a home.

Oklahoma City police released surveillance photos of the men Wednesday on Facebook.

Police say the men allegedly broke into a home near NW 33rd and Youngs.

One of the men is seen attempting to cover his face with a shirt, but revealed a tattoo on his arm in the process.

Investigators hope someone either recognizes the tattoo or the men.

If you have any information, call Crime Stoppers at (405) 235-7300.