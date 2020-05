OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – The Oklahoma City Police Department is hoping to identify a man accused of spying on a teenage girl in a bathroom stall.

Police say it happened at a business in the 6600 block of W. Reno.

According to police, the man allegedly sneaked into a women’s bathroom and spied on the teenage girl in a bathroom stall.

If you have any information, call Crime Stoppers at (405) 235-7300.