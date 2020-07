OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Oklahoma City police are asking the public for help in looking for a missing 12-year-old girl.

Clarissa Delgado was last seen on July 10 in the area of S.W. 50th and Penn.

Police say investigators “have reason to be concerned for her welfare.”

If you have any information, call 911 or contact Crime Stoppers at (405) 235/-7300 or submit a tip online here.