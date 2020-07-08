Oklahoma City police looking for two accused of assaulting restaurant employee

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – The Oklahoma City Police Department is looking for two people accused of assaulting a restaurant employee.

Police posted photos of the individuals on Facebook in hopes someone will recognize them.

Authorities say the pair assaulted a manager at Twin Peaks and then left the restaurant without paying their tab.

If you have any information, call Crime Stoppers at (405) 235-7300 or submit a tip online here.

