Oklahoma City police looking for two accused of assaulting restaurant employee

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – The Oklahoma City Police Department is looking for two people accused of assaulting a restaurant employee.
Police posted photos of the individuals on Facebook in hopes someone will recognize them.
Authorities say the pair assaulted a manager at Twin Peaks and then left the restaurant without paying their tab.
If you have any information, call Crime Stoppers at (405) 235-7300 or submit a tip online here.
