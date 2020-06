OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – The Oklahoma City Police Department is looking for two people accused of stealing money from machines at a laundromat.

Police say the two are seen on surveillance video entering a laundromat in the 4500 block of S. Penn and using a tool to open the change boxes on washes and dryers.

The pair allegedly stole nearly $1,800 in change.

If you have any information, call Crime Stoppers at (405) 235-7300.