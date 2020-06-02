Oklahoma City police looking for two accused of stealing rent checks from night drop box

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – The Oklahoma City Police Department is looking for two people accused of stealing rent checks from a night drop box.

Officials say it happened in the 11300 block of S. Western.

Surveillance video was reviewed by management after tenants came to management when they received late notices.

According to police, surveillance videos show two individuals using some type of sticky substance attached to a string to get checks and money orders out of the box from the outside.

If you have any information, call Crime Stoppers at (405) 235-7300 or submit a tip online here.