Oklahoma City police looking for vehicle in connection to hit-and-run that left bicyclist critically injured

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Oklahoma City police are looking for a vehicle that was involved in a hit-and-run last month, leaving one person critically injured.

On May 28, around midnight, a bicyclist was struck by a vehicle near N.W. 10th and MacArthur.

He was taken to the hospital where he remains in critical condition.

Police say the suspect’s vehicle is a 2000’s model Chevy Trailblazer, possibly gold or silver, with front passenger side damage, a broken side mirror, and a broken headlight.

If you have any information, call Crime Stoppers at (405) 235-7300.

