Oklahoma City police looking for woman accused of stealing wallet, using credit cards

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – The Oklahoma City Police Department is looking for a woman accused of stealing a wallet and using the victim’s credit cards to make purchases.

Police posted photos of a woman on Facebook who allegedly stole a woman’s wallet out of her purse at a northwest Oklahoma City Target.

The woman reportedly used the victim’s credit cards to make purchases at another store.

Officials say even though it may be difficult to identify the woman because she is wearing a mask, she does has a tattoo on her arm.

She was seen as a passenger in a white 2017-2019 Honda CR-V.

If you have any information, call Crime Stoppers at (405) 235-7300 or submit a tip online here.