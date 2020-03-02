Oklahoma City police looking for woman with “significant health issues”

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – The Oklahoma City Police Department is looking for a missing woman with “significant health issues.”

On Monday, the department announced on Facebook they are looking for 37-year-old Kenshara Jackson.

Jackson was last seen Sunday night near I-240 and Santa Fe.

Police say Jackson has “some significant health issues that require attention.”

She was last seen wearing an orange shirt, gray sweatpants, and a black jacket with red lettering on it. She was also wearing a white helmet.

If you have any information on her whereabouts, call 911 immediately.