Oklahoma City police looking for women accused of shoplifting with child in tow

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – The Oklahoma City Police Department is asking the public for help in solving a shoplifting case.

On Tuesday, the department posted photos of two women accused of walking into a department store at a northwest Oklahoma City mall and taking 46 items of merchandise.

Police say the women allegedly concealed the items in the liners sewn on the inside of their skirts.

One of the women had a small child with her.

If you have any information, call Crime Stoppers at (405) 235-7300 or submit a tip online here.

