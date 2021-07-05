Oklahoma City police looking to hire 150 officers

Local

by:

Posted: / Updated:

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Officials say they are looking to hire 150 new officers for the Oklahoma City Police Department.

Oklahoma City Police Chief Wade Gourley says the openings are due to recent retirements and the restoration of frozen positions.

The police department is hosting a hiring event on Saturday, July 10.

From 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., interested applicants are encouraged to head to the Oklahoma City Police Department Training Center, located near N.W. 10th St. and Portland Ave.

Officials say there will be a question and answer session with officers and recruiters, and participants will have the chance to practice the obstacle course. You will also be able to try out the firearms simulator.

For more information, call (405) 297-1116.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Featured

More Featured Stories

Latest News

More News

National News

More National

Washington D.C.

More Washington

Your Local Election HQ

More Your Local Election HQ

Daily Oklahoma Coronavirus Data

Contact In Your Corner Team

Latest News

More News

SCAN ME: KFOR App QR Code

image of QR Code

Popular

KFOR Digital Originals

More Digital Original

Follow @KFOR on Twitter

Border Report

More Border Report