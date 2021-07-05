Oklahoma City police looking to hire 150 officers

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Officials say they are looking to hire 150 new officers for the Oklahoma City Police Department.

Oklahoma City Police Chief Wade Gourley says the openings are due to recent retirements and the restoration of frozen positions.

The police department is hosting a hiring event on Saturday, July 10.

From 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., interested applicants are encouraged to head to the Oklahoma City Police Department Training Center, located near N.W. 10th St. and Portland Ave.

Officials say there will be a question and answer session with officers and recruiters, and participants will have the chance to practice the obstacle course. You will also be able to try out the firearms simulator.

For more information, call (405) 297-1116.