OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Oklahoma City Police say they are trying to identify a person who was caught on camera stealing a bicycle.

According to police, the bike was taken from a grocery store near NW 50th and May Ave.

Officials say this bike was the victim’s only means of transportation.

Anyone with information is asked to call OKC Crime Stoppers at 405-235-7300 or submit an anonymous tip online.