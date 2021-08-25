Oklahoma City police looking to identify suspects in Northpark Mall assault

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – A fight at an Oklahoma City mall was caught on camera. OKC police hoping are you can identify the two suspects who left one victim knocked out cold and another injured.

“When officers arrived, they learned that there was a group of individuals inside a business inside of that mall, and as they were leaving, they were having a verbal altercation that actually turned physical,” said MSgt. Dillon Quirk of the Oklahoma City Police Department.

The pair were seen on surveillance video from Northpark mall, shoving a victim in a white shirt, as another victim in blue appears to be knocked out cold, lying on the ground.

According to the police report, the group was initially inside XO Cocktail Lounge.

One of two Northpark Mall assault suspects.

One of the victims says his friend “got into a verbal argument” with two men at the lounge, but he didn’t know why the fight started.

“One of our victims was knocked out to the point where they lost consciousness. The other victim suffered some superficial laceration,” Quirk said.

Police didn’t release all the video, including part of the fight, telling KFOR it was graphic.

A victim’s wife reported that when she came out of the lounge, she saw the suspects “on top of” the victims, “hitting and kicking them.”

The other Northpark Mall assault suspect.

And when she started yelling at them to stop, “they ran off.”

She didn’t see where they went or what vehicle they got into.

News 4 spoke with the two victims on the phone. They say while they’re doing ok, they wish to not be identified.

And as for charges…

“That’s really up to the investigator to decide whether charges will be filed. Our victims can press charges. It’s unclear at this time whether they’ve pressed charges at this time,” Quirk said.

News 4 contacted Northpark Mall for comment. We were told we should be receiving a news release. So far, that hasn’t happened.