Oklahoma City police make arrest in 2016 cold case murder

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Oklahoma City police arrested 18-year-old Antoine Thomas Thursday for the alleged murder of Ikuko George in southeast Oklahoma City in 2016.

The Oklahoma City Police Department Facebook post reads as follows:

“Oklahoma City Police Homicide investigators have made an arrest in a four-year-old cold case. On March 7, 2016, officers responding to a check-the-welfare call at 3117 SE 54th St. found the body of 82-year-old Ikuko George (A/F, DOB: 1/2/1934). She had injuries consistent with homicide. The case remained unsolved until recently when new information came to light that implicated Antione Thomas (B/M, DOB: 4/13/2002) in the killing of Ms. George. As is turns out, Mr. Thomas was already in jail for the murder of another elderly female that occurred earlier this year. On May 22, 2020, the Oklahoma City Fire Department discovered the body of 78-year-old Sara Cleveland while fighting a house fire at 4117 SE 46th. She too had injuries consistent with homicide. She was killed prior to the house being set on fire. Mr. Thomas, who was 13-years-old at the time of the first homicide, is now facing first degree murder charges in both cases.”

“That’s kind of hard to wrap your head around,” said a friend of 78-year-old Sara Cleveland back in May 2020.

Thomas was just 13 years old at the time of 82-year-old Ikuko George’s death in 2016. Her body was discovered by a cab driver who was there to pick her up for a doctor’s appointment. KFOR spoke to police at the time of the murder.

“When officers went to the residence, they found her inside. She was deceased. She had trauma to her body consistent with being a victim of a homicide,” said MSgt. Gary Knight with Oklahoma City police. “That is a very odd age to become a homicide victim. Typically, you’ll see victims be very younger and often times they’re engaged in some type of illegal activity; there’s no indication that, that was going on here.”

Right now it is unclear how the connection was made between the murder of 78-year-old Sara Cleveland and Ikuko George. It is also unclear how Thomas was already arrested and in jail for the murder of Cleveland. Her body was discovered when Oklahoma City fire crews battled a fire at her home back in May of 2020.

“It was later determined that she was a victim of a homicide,” Knight said at the time.

“Sara was a wonderful Christian lady, she loved Jesus, she loved God,” Cleveland’s friend said.

It’s still not clear what connection, if any, Thomas had to the women or why.

“It just makes me sad somebody could have done that,” Cleveland’s friend said.

The case has been handed over to the Oklahoma County District Attorney’s office. Thomas is now facing first-degree murder charges in both cases.

RECENT HEADLINES: