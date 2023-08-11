OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Oklahoma Police have made an arrest regarding a nearly 2-year-old case.

In August of 2021, officers responded to a reported hit-and-run in Bricktown. Two people were riding on a scooter when they were struck by a vehicle that fled the scene. Both riders were left injured in the road.

According to OKCPD, investigators discovered a piece of the driver’s side mirror which led authorities to the vehicle, a black Tesla.

Damaged Tesla. Image courtesy Oklahoma City Police Department. Damaged Tesla. Image courtesy Oklahoma City Police Department.

Officials say the driver tried to hide his car in Texas, where he got it repaired. He was also able to collect car insurance by saying the damage was from hitting a deer.

Eventually, investigators were able to identify 32-year-old Ladarion Norton as the driver of the vehicle that struck two people and left.

Ladarion Norton. Image courtesy Oklahoma City Police Department.

Norton was booked into the Oklahoma County Detention Center on multiple complaints, including two counts of leaving the scene of an injury accident, and one count of tampering with evidence, OKCPD says.