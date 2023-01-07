OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. (KFOR) – What started as a traffic violation in Southeast Oklahoma City ended with a fugitive arrest. Recently released dash cam video shows what happened.

A man was seen driving at night with his headlights off near southeast 44th and Oklahoma. That’s when an officer attempted to stop him, and the driver took off.

The driver was speeding through a residential neighborhood at Southwest 56th and Broadway after police tried to pull him over. But he is stopped at the end of the street near a park due to a dead end.

That’s when the driver got out of his car and started running from police.

The man jumped over a fence, and police confronted him again.

The driver finally gave up after a short foot pursuit.

51-year-old Shelton Ray Williams was taken into custody and booked into the Oklahoma County Jail on a $20,000 bond.

Williams was booked on several complaints including outstanding felony warrant and felon in possession of a firearm.

Police also said Williams had several previous arrests and convictions and was a fugitive with outstanding warrants.