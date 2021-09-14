Oklahoma City police: Man pretended to be store manager, stole $15,000 from customer

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Authorities in Oklahoma City are asking for the public’s help as they investigate a scam that took $15,000 from a woman.

Investigators say a 71-year-old woman was shopping at the Walmart near I-40 and MacArthur Blvd. in Oklahoma City when she was approached by a man who claimed to be the store manager.

Authorities say the man was able to convince the victim to withdraw $15,000 from her account. At that point, he and another person fled the scene.

If you have any information on the case, call CrimeStoppers at (405) 235-7300.