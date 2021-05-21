Oklahoma City police mourning loss of retired K9

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Officials with the Oklahoma City Police Department are mourning the loss of a retired member of the family.

On Thursday, the department announced that a retired K9, named Tank, passed away.

During his time with the Oklahoma City Police Department, Tank was a part of the drug detection unit and was also used for the apprehension of dangerous suspects.

For the most part, Tank was responsible for leading investigators to dangerous drugs to remove them from the community.

Officials say one of his last searches before retirement ended with 42 pounds of methamphetamine being seized.