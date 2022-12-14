OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – An Oklahoma police force is mourning the loss of one of their own.

On Wednesday, officials with the Oklahoma City Police Department announced the passing of MSgt. Loc Nguyen.

Nguyen was a 20-year veteran of the Oklahoma City Police Department recently served as a detective in the Sex Crimes Unit.

Authorities say Nguyen passed away on Tuesday night after he was rushed to the hospital following a medical emergency.

“We offer our sincere condolences to Detective Nguyen’s family, friends, and acquaintances during this very difficult time,” the department posted on Facebook.

Nguyen came to the United States as a refugee from Vietnam and settled in Oklahoma City.