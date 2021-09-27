Oklahoma City police mourning sudden passing of master sergeant

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – The Oklahoma City Police Department is mourning the loss of one of their own.

On Monday, the department announced the sudden passing of MSgt. Tomas Daugherty.

“We are saddened to learn about the passing of MSgt. Tomas Daugherty, a community leader who worked tirelessly to make Oklahoma City a better place. MSgt. Daugherty, a 19-year veteran at OKCPD, mentored and inspired teens through our Cadet Program giving them a career path to becoming law enforcement officers and making a positive impact in OKC. A respected officer amongst his peers, his death has left an indelible void within our agency. We offer our prayers and heartfelt condolences to his family, friends, and everyone impacted by his loss,” Chief Wade Gourley said in a statement.

At this point, officials have not released a cause of death.