Oklahoma City police mourning sudden passing of master sergeant

Local

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Police lights

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – The Oklahoma City Police Department is mourning the loss of one of their own.

On Monday, the department announced the sudden passing of MSgt. Tomas Daugherty.

“We are saddened to learn about the passing of MSgt. Tomas Daugherty, a community leader who worked tirelessly to make Oklahoma City a better place. MSgt. Daugherty, a 19-year veteran at OKCPD, mentored and inspired teens through our Cadet Program giving them a career path to becoming law enforcement officers and making a positive impact in OKC. A respected officer amongst his peers, his death has left an indelible void within our agency. We offer our prayers and heartfelt condolences to his family, friends, and everyone impacted by his loss,” Chief Wade Gourley said in a statement.

At this point, officials have not released a cause of death.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest News

More News

National News

More U.S & World

Washington D.C.

More Washington

Your Local Election HQ

More Your Local Election HQ

Daily Oklahoma Coronavirus Data

Trending

Contact In Your Corner Team

Latest News

More News

SCAN ME: KFOR App QR Code

image of QR Code

KFOR Digital Originals

More Digital Original

Follow @KFOR on Twitter