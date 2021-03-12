Oklahoma City police nab homicide suspect following high-speed chase Friday night

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – A homicide suspect is in Oklahoma City police custody after a high-speed chase Friday night that involved the suspect allegedly hitting a squad car.

Oklahoma City Police Department officers were on patrol searching for the suspect of a homicide that occurred Wednesday night in the 3300 block of South Portland Avenue, in which 47-year-old Sheldon Hawk was found shot to death inside a home.

Officers attempted to pull over a vehicle, but the driver sped away, prompting a police pursuit, according to officials.

One officer got a clear look at the motorist and confirmed it was the homicide suspect, whose name has not yet been revealed.

An Oklahoma City police officer at the scene where a chase for a homicide suspect ended.

Speeds reached up to 100 miles per hour during the chase.

Oklahoma Highway Patrol joined the pursuit and executed a “tactical vehicle intervention” maneuver, causing the suspect’s vehicle to spin out.

The suspect regained control of the vehicle and resumed fleeing, officials said.

However, officers used their vehicles to block the suspect and took him into custody along with two other vehicle occupants.

The suspect struck a patrol vehicle during the chase. An official said he believes the suspect did so intentionally.