Oklahoma City police nab jewelry store robbery suspect, other suspect still on the loose

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – A jewelry store robbery suspect is in custody in Oklahoma City, but a second suspect is on the loose.

Oklahoma City police told KFOR that a BC Clark Jewelers location was robbed by two suspects – a male and a female.

A police official told KFOR that officers caught the female suspect in the Quail Creek area.

The male suspect, however, remains on the loose.

No further details about the robbery or the suspects were provided. More information will be reported once it becomes available.

