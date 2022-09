OKCPD officials need help identifying a drive-by shooting suspect who was in this vehicle. Image from OKCPD-obtained surveillance video.

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Oklahoma City police are asking for the community’s help identifying a drive-by shooting suspect.

Police released surveillance footage Friday morning of a drive-by shooting that occurred at 11:18 p.m. Tuesday in the 2700 block of SW 31st Street.

The video shows the suspect’s vehicle.

“Thankfully, nobody was hurt,” police said.

Please call Crime Stoppers at (405) 235-7300 or go to www.okccrimetips.com if you have information about the suspect or the shooting.