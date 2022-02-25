OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Oklahoma City police are calling upon the community to help identify the suspects behind a home invasion that left one person wounded.

The home invasion occurred near SE 33rd and Santa Fe.

Oklahoma City police shared a video of the suspects in their white pickup outside the home. The suspects are hard to distinguish, but the white pickup they were driving is clearly visible.

The suspects behind a home invasion shooting were driving this white pickup. Image courtesy OKCPD

Call Crime Stoppers at (405) 235-7300 or leave a tip online at www.okccrimetips.com if you have information on the identity of the suspects.