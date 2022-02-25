OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Oklahoma City police are calling upon the community to help identify the suspects behind a home invasion that left one person wounded.
The home invasion occurred near SE 33rd and Santa Fe.
Oklahoma City police shared a video of the suspects in their white pickup outside the home. The suspects are hard to distinguish, but the white pickup they were driving is clearly visible.
Call Crime Stoppers at (405) 235-7300 or leave a tip online at www.okccrimetips.com if you have information on the identity of the suspects.