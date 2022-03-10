OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Oklahoma City police are asking for the public’s help locating suspects behind multiple vehicle burglaries.

Suspects either burglarized or attempted to burglarize several vehicles from SW 44th and County Line Road to SW 29th and Morgan, according to Oklahoma City police.

Two suspects in the process of burglarizing a vehicle in Oklahoma City.

One of the suspects threatened a person who interrupted a burglary. The suspect said that he was armed, police officials said.

Anyone who has information on the suspects or the crimes is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (405) 235-7300 or go to www.okccrimetips.com. Case # 22-14841.