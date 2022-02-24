OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – The Oklahoma City Police Department is seeking the public’s help solving a cold case involving a man whose complications from a gunshot wound led to his death three years later.

“At this time, the case remains unsolved,” said Master Sgt. Gary Knight, OKCPD Public Information Officer. “It’s coming up on five years since he was shot.”

Andrew Ingram

Police have little information on who shot Andrew Lee Ingram back on March 3, 2017.

OKCPD were called to the Chateu Deville apartments on the 2300 block of Northwest 22nd Street at about 6:55 p.m.

“When they arrived, they found a male who had a gunshot wound to his lower back,” Knight said.

Ingram was taken to the hospital, treated and released shortly after.

“He lived for about three-and-a-half years before finally succumbing to complications from the gunshot wound,” Knight continued.

Ingram died December 2020. The medical examiner would eventually determine the cause of death as a homicide.

Ingram’s sister, Cynthia Ingram, filled in some details for KFOR.

“I just want justice for my brother,” she said, describing him as a father of seven.

She reports that after Ingram was shot, a colostomy bag was surgically inserted into him. Shortly after the bag was removed three years later, that’s when he died.

“Obviously, this is a very violent crime,” Knight said. “This man was shot in the back, just attacked in an apartment. We don’t know why. We want to find that person, get them off the streets before they have a chance to do this to somebody else, but also bring them to justice for the crime they committed.”

The investigation into Ingram’s death is an open case with the Oklahoma City Homicide Cold Case Unit.

No arrests have been made.

Anyone who has information on Ingram’s death or a possible suspect is asked to call OKCPD’s Homicide Tip Line, (405) 297-1200.