Oklahoma City police not responding to non-injury accidents during storm

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – In addition to taking it slow on Oklahoma roads, Oklahoma City police officials are warning residents to take extra precautions while walking outside.

MSgt. Gary Knight, with the Oklahoma City Police Department, says sidewalks and driveways are becoming increasingly slick across the metro. As the day goes on, it could become more dangerous for people trying to walk to their mailbox or to an office.

Knight says it is important to always take your cell phone with you when you leave the house, even if it is just to the mailbox. If you slip and hurt yourself, you will then be able to call for help.

If you plan to drive, Knight also suggests taking your cell phone, a blanket, some snacks, and water.

So far, Oklahoma City police have responded to four injury accidents on city streets.

“We’ve had four injury accidents since 4 a.m. but when people are driving on ice, the accidents aren’t typically as violent as they are when the roads aren’t slick. It’s more people ricocheting, almost like a pinball machine when there’s ice on the road. So there’s obviously a ton of the non-injury accidents. We’re currently not responding to those. We want people to exchange information. If there’s extenuating circumstances where it’s something like a drunk driver or something along those lines, we will always respond. Right now, non-injury accidents we’re not responding to. We’re encouraging people to just exchange information,” MSgt. Knight said.

LATEST STORIES: