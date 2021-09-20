Oklahoma City police offer advice for safe Oklahoma State Fair experience

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – The Oklahoma City Police Department is reminding everyone to take standard safety precautions as they go to the Oklahoma State Fair.

This comes after an argument led to a stabbing incident at the fair over the weekend.

Officials say this was an isolated incident and police are investigating.

They always have a presence at the fair.

Just like corn dogs and Indian Tacos, you’re guaranteed to see Oklahoma City police at the Oklahoma State Fair every day, every year.

“We do our best to make sure that we’re constantly vigilant. We’re on routine control out there at the fair to make sure everybody has a safe, fun time,” said MSgt. Dillon Quirk, with the Oklahoma City Police Department.

While they watch out for suspicious or dangerous activity, police hope you will as well and let them know about your concerns

“Something’s going on, something’s about to happen, this area might need some attention focused to it,” Quirk said. “Just flag any officer down.”

Police say it shouldn’t be hard to find an officer nearby – but if you can’t – don’t hesitate to give them a call.

“You can call 911 at any point during the fair,” said Quirk.

Over the years, police have offered several safety tips.

For families, take a picture of your child and what they’re wearing before you enter the fair in case you’re separated.

They say safety is in numbers, so go with a group.

Finally, stay aware of your surroundings and don’t focus on your cell phone.

“Follow the general safety precautions, just remain vigilant,” said Quirk. “If you see something, we want to hear from you and address that.”

Fair officials tell KFOR they believe the fair is still a safe environment because the stabbing occurred between people who knew each other.

No arrests have been made in the case.