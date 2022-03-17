OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – An ​Oklahoma City police lieutenant has found himself on the wrong side of the law.

Patrol Supervisor Lt. Richard Lewis faces two counts of child neglect charges.

He’s accused of forcing a 15-year-old and his 9-year-old brother to live alone in Norman’s Cimarron Trail Apartment Complex.

“That’s just an extreme amount of responsibility to be placed on someone to provide that level of care for themselves in another juvenile as well,” said Sarah Jensen with Norman Police Department.

Lewis started his career with the OKCPD in October 2003.

Lt. Richard Lewis

According to court documents, he moved the boys to the complex in August 2021. The teen was expected to pay half the rent​ and provide food for his younger brother. He took a fast-food job near the apartment. According to court records, he told police sometimes ​Lewis would “buy them groceries” every seven to 10 days.

“The juvenile told investigators that at times that wasn’t enough food or that he would have to utilize his funds from his job. He walked, he rode his bike to fill in the gaps in that care,” said Jensen.

Lewis confessed to the allegations of getting the apartment because “he did not want his (current) wife and her children to be further involved with DHS or welfare checks.”

Lewis claimed, however, he would sleep at the apartment three or four days a week, but police say phone records show that is not true.

“His cell phone records dictate that in that first month, he was only there five times over that month,” said Jensen.

Lewis’ current wife, Sarah Stuckey, works in victim services at OKCPD.

A court document filed by the boys’ grandmother claims Stuckey would physically abuse them with a “wooden spoon.”

“There are still elements of the investigation that are ongoing as far as a lot of those instances,” said Jensen. “And I believe a number of the DHS cases are outside of our jurisdiction.”

Right now, Lewis is the only one facing felony child neglect charges. He was booked into the Cleveland County Detention Center Wednesday and was later released on a $25,000 bond.