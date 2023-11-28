OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – An Oklahoma City police officer was arrested Monday on multiple complaints.

According to OKCPD, Sgt. Kristopher Gellenbeck has been arrested on complaints of child abuse, domestic abuse in the presence of a minor and interfering with a 911 call.

Officials say he turned himself in at the Oklahoma County Detention Center where he was booked on those complaints.

This comes after previous charges in 2021 for domestic assault and battery. Those charges were later dismissed, according to police.

No more information is available at this time.