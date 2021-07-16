Oklahoma City police officer dragged by suspect’s vehicle while trying to arrest man who is now on the loose

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – An Oklahoma City Police Department officer was dragged by a vehicle and injured while trying to arrest a suspect.

The officer was attempting to take the suspect into custody, but the suspect was able to get back inside his Honda Civic, which was described as either red or maroon.

The suspect drove off, dragging the police officer.

The scene of a crash in Oklahoma City that occurred after a police officer was dragged by a suspect’s vehicle.

The officer separated himself from the car at Northwest 27th and Portland, but hit his head.

Two other vehicles in the immediate area crashed as a result of the dangerous situation involving the officer being dragged, according to authorities.

An ambulance transported the officer to a hospital. His injuries are not critical, authorities said.

The suspect is described as a 6-foot tall, 200 pound Black man. The vehicle he was driving has a busted out driver side window.

Please call Oklahoma City police at (405) 297-1000 if you have information about the suspect or his whereabouts.

