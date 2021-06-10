Oklahoma City police officer in court, charged with assault & battery, kidnapping of wife

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – An Oklahoma City Police Department sergeant was in court on Thursday for a hearing after his wife asked for a protective order against him and sole custody of their children.

On Thursday, an Oklahoma County district judge granted OKCPD Sgt. Kristopher Gellenbeck and his wife a mutual restraining order and denied Mrs. Gellenbeck sole custody of their three children.

Gellenbeck was arrested back in March after causing his wife “visible injuries.”

Last week, two counts of domestic assault and battery, one count of kidnapping and one count of interference with an emergency phone call were filed against him.

“This is a very emotional time for all of them and certainly a significant emotional event in anyone’s life, but when we have a police officer/husband involved, it kind of heightens the concern a little bit,” Brian Putnam, attorney for Mrs. Gellenbeck, said.

According to the court documents, Gellenbeck and his wife have been separated since December.

In March, Mrs. Gellenbeck told police he “entered my home without my consent,” “unplugged and was taking my security cameras,” and when she “threatened to call the police” she said “that escalated his behavior.”

She said, “He grabbed me, took my phone and locked me in the house with him.” She also said, “The first week of separation, he smashed me in the safe door.”

“Today, we are looking for temporary orders and a protective order against Mr. Gellenbeck,” Putnam said on Thursday.

The judge ultimately awarded Mrs. Gellenbeck primary custody of their three children, which allows Gellenbeck to see them a few days a week.

He also granted both parties a mutual restraining order.

“There is no animosity on her part. We’re just trying to make sure that this goes as smoothly for both parties as possible, for the children’s sake if nothing else,” Putnam said.