OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – A pregnant woman was taken to a nearby hospital to be checked out following a wreck involving an Oklahoma City police officer.

Around midnight, emergency crews were called to an accident near S.W. 29th and Agnew.

Investigators say the officer didn’t see the woman’s pickup truck and crashed into it.

Officials say no one appeared to be injured, but the driver of the pickup truck was a pregnant woman, so she was checked out to be safe.